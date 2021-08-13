Three Nashville's patios for you to spend summertime

Peter Goldberg/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - It's summertime! As the sun's out, it would be a good idea to hit outside with friends and hang out with chill drinks. One of the best place to spend time outside in the summer is in the patio, and Nashville is a home to some great patios. Here are some of the recommendations that you can visit and enjoy the summer with your friends or family.

1. SandBar

SandBar is a hidden gem near downtown Nashville, where you can find all kinds of fun activities or just be chill in the bar. At SandBar, you and your friends can play volleyball on their beach volleyball sand-court. Other than that, you can just sit back and relax in the outdoor bar, where you can order a coconut drink, fitting for the heat of the summer.

Find SandBar at 3 City Ave Suite 500.

2. East Nashville Beer Works

When you are in East Nashville, might as well pay a visit to East Nashville Beer Works and enjoy their various beer like East Bank, Miro Miel, Lato Est Birras, and others. This is a family-friendly place, as you can find a playground area if you have your kids tag along. East Nashville Beer Works has been a community favorite for beers and patios in the area.

Find East Nashville Beer Works at 320 E. Trinity Lane.

3. Pins Mechanical Co.

Pins Mechanical Co. is a multi-purpose patio where you can do many things, from chilling at the bar or experience the bowling lane. In a summertime like this, you might want to seat in the outdoor area where the patio have a giant beer pong and food trucks. Just next door, Pins Mechanical Co. has an arcade area with 30+ different titles of arcade games.

Find Pins Mechanical Co. at 1102 Grundy St.

