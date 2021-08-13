Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair opens for the public this week

Mihai Vlasceanu/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Plenty of fun is coming to Nashville this week, especially in Wilson County. The Tennessee State Fair is officially opened on Aug. 12 in Lebanon, TN., and the fair will stay for 10 days until Aug. 21. This is the first time that the fair took place in Wilson County, and this is a long-awaited return after the fair got canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's fair went through a massive rebranding, as it's now officially called the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair. The fair will have a theme called "Honoring Hometown Heroes" with over 95 counties of Tennessee will be represented here.

There are plenty of activities that you can enjoy at the fair with your family. More than 50 rides are available here and have been categorized with Kiddie Rides, Major Rides, Spectacular Rides, and Super Spectacular Rides. Every single member of the family will have something that fits their fun. Apart from the carnival, there will also be live music concerts, motorized events, and more. The fair provides five different live music stages which were called Back Porch Stage, Community Stage, Entertainment Stage, Expo Center Stage, and Opry Stage.

For your convenience, the fair has provided two different locations for parking, and then you can take a 5-minute shuttle ride to the fair place. The fair will open until Aug. 21, Monday to Friday at 5:00 p.m., Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

So what are you waiting for! You can secure your tickets to the fair, check the event schedules, and the fair map on their official website right here.

