Fútbar Summer Fest combines soccer and global dishes, coming to Nashville this weekend

Brett Sayles/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville citizens who love soccer and crave for festivals happening in Music City can experience both at the same time this summer. Fútbar Summer Fest is coming to town, offering a street soccer tournament and a free festival in one place! The festival will take place at The Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fútbar will feature a full-day soccer tournament, food trucks, a variety of local vendors which serve global dishes, and an alcohol tent all in one place. The festival will also have pop-up street soccer games and yard games. The tournament format will be a 4 vs 4 soccer teams, and they will go from group stage. Teams who advance from the group stage will play in the knockout phase in the afternoon to find the ultimate champion.

Fútbar Summer Fest aims to spread the culture of soccer in the people of Nashville. The festival uses street soccer format as it is more high pace and entertaining than the traditional 90 minutes 11 vs 11 soccer game, believing that it will make people more interested in the sport. Fútbar combines it with various dishes and drinks from other countries, which make the festival diverse and fun.

Several vendors and sponsors who have confirmed to participate in the events are Music City's own soccer team Nashville SC, Nashville Teqball, Toca Nashville, and more. For foods and beverages, you can find Kona Ice Music City, Tennessee Kettle Corn, Moosic City, and many more.

This festival is FREE and open to the public, so bring your friends and family and enjoy your weekend here. For more information about Fútbar Summer Fest, you can visit the official website right here!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.