Start your skating lesson now with Scott Hamilton Skating Academy's Learn to Skate at Ford Ice Center!

Pech Frantisek/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - If you are interested in skating, whether it's competitive or recreational, figure skating or hockey skills, Ford Ice Center might have the answer for you. The Scott Hamilton Skating Academy launches the Learn To Skate program, which will take place Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue.

Learn To Skate program will use a special curriculum that has been designed for skaters at different levels. Skaters with a different purpose or who want to learn different disciplines can join the program to learn the basics of skating, and they will be instructed by experienced coaches. The main goal of this program is to share a fun and positive experience, that will trigger the students' lifelong love of skating, and make skating accessible to all people.

The session will include free ice skate rentals, 30-minute group instruction, coaches and instructors, and Learn To Skate USA Basic Skills membership, insurance, and sticker book. One session of the program will be held for six to seven weeks, and they are available at both Antioch and Bellevue locations.

Due to the recent rise of positive COVID-19 cases, Ford Ice Center has updated its health protocols to ensure that students, coaches, and staff can have the maximum experience without the fear of being infected by the virus. In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation, all guests, athletes, and staff are required to wear masks at all times while having an activity inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. Facial coverings are not required during on-ice activities for fully-vaccinated individuals.

For more information about Learn To Skate program, and registration steps, you can visit their official website right here.

