Tennessee Titans OC and HC, Todd Downing and Mike Vrabel shared updates ahead of the first preseason game

Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - We are just at a few days left before the first preseason game of the Tennessee Titans. We will see what the squad has been working on this offseason in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp in the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Titans offensive coordinator, Todd Downing, and head coach Mike Vrabel shared some updates ahead of the game.

Downing, who was named the team's offensive coordinator on January 2021, said that it was not his decision to decide who will play in the preseason game, as it is in the hands of Vrabel. But he was excited in the opportunity to call plays and improve himself. "I look forward to any chance of competing, whether it is out here calling plays in the non-scripted period or certainly these preseason games."

The first-year offensive coordinator is also excited to watch his players come back to the football field, and play aggressively, competitively, and smartly. "If we see that then we will have an opportunity to step forward as an offense."

Head coach Mike Vrabel updated the roster situation on Wednesday after practice. For the game on Friday, he said that all players who traveled to Atlanta will have a chance to play. Running back Darrynton Evans will have the workload as a starting RB. But, there are several names who will not play. The rookie cornerback Caleb Farley will have to wait for a few weeks before he's 100% ready, and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not take the field.

Another update for the game, the Titans will wear their white uniform with navy blue britches. Catch the first of three preseason games that the team will play on Friday night.

