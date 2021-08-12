Nashville SC offers season ticket membership for a new stadium in the 2022 season

Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville SC has announced the sale of season ticket memberships for the team's new stadium in the 2022 season. Fans who hold the season tickets will experience the club's inaugural season in the first-ever designated soccer stadium in Nashville, and be a part of history.

There will be a variety of pricing for the tickets, starting from $12 for children at 12-year old or younger, and $20 per match at the designated supporter spot called the Backline Supporters Section. The Backline is a special section for fans where they can cheer, sing, and rock the place, with the name is dedicated to the independent supporter group of Nashville SC.

If you're still wondering how the stadium seat layout will be, the team has provided a 3D-accurate map called the Virtual Venue. Besides the stadium layout, you can explore the new stadium's places and facilities. If you buy your tickets as soon as possible you can choose your desired seats.

Nashville SC Principal Owner John Ingram made the announcement during the visit to the stadium's construction site along with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, and Nashville's CEO Ian Ayre. The team checked out the new stadium with a few current season ticket holders, to experience the seats for the first time.

If you're interested in purchasing the season ticket for the 2022 season and be a part of the new Nashville SC journey, you can visit the ticketing website right here. For those who are interested in the Family Section, you can call (615) 750-8800 and press 2.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.