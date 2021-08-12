Nashville Predators announced the sales system for the single-game tickets of the 2021-22 season home game to its fans

Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Predators unveils a single-game ticket system for the 2021-22 season home game. A presale was available for Season Ticket Citizens. After that, the remaining October games tickets will go on sale for the public, with the exact date will be announced soon. The tickets will have multiple price levels, based on the availability and seats.

Bridgestone Arena, the home of Nashville Predators are ready to welcome 17,159 fans back on the seats, after their absence the previous season due to pandemic. The Predators SVP of Ticket Sales, Premium Sales, and Youth Hockey Nat Harden said that the team is going to provide flexibility to the public with single-game tickets while encouraging them to join the Preds loyalty program, Loyal Legion for easier access to game tickets and other benefits.

In October, there will be six home games that the Predators will play, including the season-opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 14. The Preds has also announced GOLD games, a special game for fans that will have a special SMASHVILLE atmosphere. Two GOLD games for October are the Opening Night against the Kraken, and against New York Rangers on Oct. 21. Single-game tickets for October and GOLD games cannot be transferred or resold.

As the season goes, the Predators will also have several promotions for fans who wanted to watch the game, like MTSU Military and First Responder specials, Student Rush Night for Golden U Members, Preds Golden Tickets, and more will come.

For more information about Nashville Predators tickets, you can visit NashvillePredators.com/tickets. Secure your ticket now!

