Vanderbilt University Medical Center to require full vaccinations for all employees by Sept. 30

Spencer Davis/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced its updated health protocol, as all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or can show proof of an exemption by Thursday, Sept. 30. This path was taken as a preventive measure due to accelerating cases and hospitalization in public and also Vanderbilt's own workers.

Prior to the requirement for all employees, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has made the same policy for its leaders to be fully vaccinated by no later than Sept. 15. They hope that with its leaders take the shot first, it would encourage the employees to do the same.

For what classify as full vaccination are two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. VUMC will also accept other vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). VUMC recommends its workers to get the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna by no later than Sept. 1, so they can get the second shot on time.

VUMC managers will have a tool to track its staffs and members' vaccination status via VUMC Vaccination Summary. They are encouraged to check the status regularly and ask their staff to get their shot if they haven't.

VUMC stated on its website that vaccines are the most reliable protection that an individual can get to protect themselves or their close family members, friends, and relatives from COVID-19. The Centers of Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) also said that the Delta variant can spread easier and faster from one person to another, that's why the CDC has also released a recommendation to wear masks for indoor activities regardless of vaccination status.

For VUMC, they need to minimize the spread of the virus among themselves since they are the front liners to help the public when they're infected with the virus.

