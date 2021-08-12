Vanderbilt Commodores will use a digital ticket system for the 2021 season

Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Vanderbilt Athletics and Vanderbilt Football are going through a massive change in the ticketing department. Starting from the 2021 football season, the fans who want to attend the Vanderbilt Commodores games will be required to buy a digital ticket as the team goes all-in for digital.

The transition from physical to digital tickets is necessary to improve security and a safer environment between the fans and the university. This also helps the fans who are having a problem with lost or forgotten tickets, as now all they have to do is just bring their mobile phone to the stadium. During the pandemic, digital tickets offer a contactless experience, therefore can minimize the spread of the virus itself for the staff and the fans.

The process to access and buy the tickets are simple. The fans just have to access Ticketmaster log in with Ticketmaster or Vanderbilt account, choose the events and seats that they desire, and finally add the ticket to Google Wallet or Apple Pay. Vanderbilt encourages the fans to download the ticket offline so the fans won't have any problem if they encounter a network problem during game day.

The fans also have access to resell, transfer, or donate the tickets if they choose not to come to the game. Ticketmaster has a "resell" feature, and the ticketholder can set the desired price before selling it. Transferring tickets is also easy, as they have a "transfer" feature, but they can only transfer it to a person who has a Vanderbilt account.

For more information about digital ticketing for Vanderbilt Athletics and Football, you can visit right here.

