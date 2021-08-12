Things to look out for from Tennessee Titans preseason against Atlanta Falcons

Keith Johnston/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans will start their new 2021 campaign with a preseason visit to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the first out of three preseason games that the Titans will have before the season opener on Sept. 12.

This game will mark the first time the new 2021 Tennessee Titans team took on the field in a game against another NFL team, after spending two weeks in the training camp. Here are the things that you should look out for from the Titans preseason game against the Falcons.

The Tennessee Titans offense has been dubbed one of the best offensive core in the league this offseason. This preseason game might give a first look at that statement. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones signed with the team via trade and joined with a talented roster consisted of Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Ryan Tannehill. We could see him in action for the first time using the Titans' blue uniform against his former team. This could be the debut for other new signings like Bud Dupree, Taylor Lewan, Jackrabbit Jenkins, first-round pick Caleb Farley, and more.

One player that has been a regular standout during the training camp is wide receiver Marcus Johnson. While he worked with some of the best receivers ahead of him, Johnson continued to have an impressive showing at practice. It would be interesting to see how would head coach Mike Vrabel uses him in this stacked offensive roster.

The game will also be a debut for both offensive and defensive coordinators. Todd Downing was named the offensive coordinator to replace Arthur Smith, who becomes the head coach of Atlanta. Steve Bowen was promoted to the defensive coordinator role after three years of being the outside linebacker coach.

The game will be broadcasted regionally on Titans Preseason TV Network, and via WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. The kickoff is scheduled at 6 p.m. CT.

