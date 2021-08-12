Nashville Predators excited about the acquiring of defenseman Philippe Myers

Jill Wellington/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - One of the Nashville Predators' newest addition in the offseason, defenseman Philippe Myers was surprised when he knew the transaction that sent him to Nashville happened. He mentioned it on his media availability day.

Myers was shocked when he got the call that he was traded to Nashville. But after a while, he mentioned that he's really excited about a fresh start, and can't wait to meet his new teammates and the fans in the Music City. "Personally, I'm looking forward to the fresh start, the clean slate," Myers said.

The Predators signed Myers via a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, in July. According to Predators general manager David Poile, it was his 6-foot-5 size that made the team interested in the 24-year old defenseman. Myers's natural talent combined with his big size, made the Predators pulled the trigger on acquiring him.

The addition of Myers will complete the backline roster of the team, as he will teaming up with Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, and others. Poile said that the team will experiment with the combination of defensemen during the training camp and preseason games. "[We have] every different type of pairing, and maybe it'll even work better." the general manager said.

Myers spent the 2020-21 NHL season in the Philadelphia Flyers. During the course of the season, he scored 11 points from one goal and 10 assists in 44 games. Ever since his debut in 2018, he played in 115 games and recorded 78 points. Myers pointed out his reach and stick as his main strength to play the game.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.