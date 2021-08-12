Nashville sports teams offer support to Nolensville after advancing to the Little League World Series

Cindy Jones/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - The team from Nolensville reached the Little League World Series on Tuesday, after beating Midland, GA 4-2. They became the first team from Middle Tennessee to do so since 2016. The win was heard around the Tennessee state, and several Nashville professional sports teams reacted and gave full support to Nolensville.

Tennessee Titans were among the first to congratulate Nashville. Via their Twitter account, they said that they were proud of the Tennessee representative who played in the tournament. "REPRESENT! Next Stop: Little League World Series #LLWS" the Titans said, reminding them that the journey is not done.

Nashville Predators also offered their full support for the team. They did it via their mascot, Gnash. Gnash was proud of the achievement that Nolensville brought to the state of Tennessee and mentioned that the whole Smashville nation will be behind them. "The boys from Nolensville did it! They are heading to Williamsport to the LLWS. Smashville Proud.", said the Predators' mascot via their Twitter.

Another support came from the 2019 College World Series champions, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nolan Brown, who is the son of Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown, pitched for six innings and led the team to a win. "Congrats to Nolan Brown and the team on earning a trip to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.", said VandyBoys on Twitter.

Nolensville earned a trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They will face the team from Martin County, PA., in the Southeast Region Championship.

