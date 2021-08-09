Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley is pushing his performance for the new season

Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, cornerback Caleb Farley has not been satisfied with his work after being cleared for practice for his first training back on Monday. Farley was trying to get sharper than before, and he has made the right step towards it.

After the training session on Friday, he talked to the media about his goal and current state right now. Friday's practice was only his fourth workout as an NFL player. The talented cornerback realized that every day is a learning experience and that his journey back to 100% is still long.

"I am just trying to take advantage of the opportunity and work hard. I don't want to let my teammates down. I am just trying to learn what I am supposed to learn and get ready for the season." Farley said.

Farley also said that he felt his progression was going towards the right path. He aimed to get back to playing football at a high level and try to get very sharp come Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

"I just come out here every day and work as hard as I can to get ready as fast as I can." The 6-foot-2 cornerback was back to 200 pounds after losing some weight in the offseason

Caleb Farley was selected number 22nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, out of Virginia Tech. He earned All-ACC honors back in 2019, and led the conference in passes defended with 16, and second in interception with 4. He suffered a back injury in 2019, which kept him out of the football field for more than a year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.