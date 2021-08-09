Reports from Tennessee Titans training camp Day 9

Sides Imagery/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans took on the field for the ninth day of practice in the 2021 training camp on Saturday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. On the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, the Titans practiced for the last day of the week, before taking a day off and come back to work on Monday or Tuesday according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

The offense worked on their 2-minute offensive plays to start the training session. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the team beautifully and connected well with his receivers. Tight end Anthony Firkser became his main target in the drill, and receivers Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, and Dez Fitzpatrick all contributed. Tannehill expressed his satisfaction with Firkser after a pass to the middle of the field. It looked like Tannehill starting to believe in Firkser as his TE1.

Marcus Johnson has been one of the consistent performers during the training camp. In the fifth year of his NFL career, he got to work with other talented receivers and an all-time great like Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, and Josh Reynolds. He surely has made a name for himself and making sure that the coaches notice him as the other option in this offensive squad.

Cornerback Caleb Farley and outside linebacker Bud Dupree had added workouts on Saturday's practice. Both experienced their first practice during this week, so the rust was completely there. But the potential and skills were already showing, as Farley had a nice pass breakup in one of the sessions. Dupree worked with tackle Taylor Lewan, who also just came back this week.

