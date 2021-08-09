Nashville, TN

Highlights from day 8 of the Tennessee Titans' training camp

Devon Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jzdgc_0bMF6DNz00
Eric Steinhauer/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans took the field on Friday, August 6, for the eighth day of practice in the team's 2021 training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. This is the first practice for some of the new names in the squad, like outside linebacker Bud Dupree and quarterback Matt Barkley.

Titans' marquee free agent signing, edge rusher Bud Dupree was finally activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list just before the practice started.

Dupree then came on the field one hour later, to begin his first training session with his new team. The linebacker did individual drills and some other sessions. Dupree said that it was a good start for him to be ready before the start of the 2021 regular season.

It was also the first day of practice for Titans' new backup quarterback Matt Barkley. Barkley was signed by the Titans right after they released quarterback DeShone Kizer on Thursday.

Barkley showed pretty nice throws during practice, connecting with his receivers well. Through the team's official website, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Barkley will work and compete with Logan Woodside for the backup quarterback role behind Ryan Tannehill.

Tight end Anthony Firkser had a day of practice that he will remember. Tannehill and him connected on one of the best offensive plays, where Tannehill threw a dime to Firkser at the corner of the endzone, who was covered by safety Kevin Byard.

Firkser will need more of that performance when the season began, as the departure of Jonnu Smith made him the main tight end option in the offensive scheme.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2c17a90392af28eb1cadbf94ad89b2c9.blob

Covering Nashville everything!

Nashville, TN
158 followers
Loading

More from Devon Williams

Williamson County, TN

Blood Assurance opens the first blood donation center in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, TN - Williamson County will have its first blood donation center. Blood Assurance, a non-profit regional blood center, will open its new location on Friday, Aug. 13 at 8:00 a.m. in 600a Frazier Drive, Franklin.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Three Nashville's patios for you to spend summertime

NASHVILLE, TN - It's summertime! As the sun's out, it would be a good idea to hit outside with friends and hang out with chill drinks. One of the best place to spend time outside in the summer is in the patio, and Nashville is a home to some great patios. Here are some of the recommendations that you can visit and enjoy the summer with your friends or family.Read full story
Tennessee State

Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair opens for the public this week

NASHVILLE, TN - Plenty of fun is coming to Nashville this week, especially in Wilson County. The Tennessee State Fair is officially opened on Aug. 12 in Lebanon, TN., and the fair will stay for 10 days until Aug. 21. This is the first time that the fair took place in Wilson County, and this is a long-awaited return after the fair got canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fútbar Summer Fest combines soccer and global dishes, coming to Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville citizens who love soccer and crave for festivals happening in Music City can experience both at the same time this summer. Fútbar Summer Fest is coming to town, offering a street soccer tournament and a free festival in one place! The festival will take place at The Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Start your skating lesson now with Scott Hamilton Skating Academy's Learn to Skate at Ford Ice Center!

NASHVILLE, TN - If you are interested in skating, whether it's competitive or recreational, figure skating or hockey skills, Ford Ice Center might have the answer for you. The Scott Hamilton Skating Academy launches the Learn To Skate program, which will take place Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC offers season ticket membership for a new stadium in the 2022 season

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville SC has announced the sale of season ticket memberships for the team's new stadium in the 2022 season. Fans who hold the season tickets will experience the club's inaugural season in the first-ever designated soccer stadium in Nashville, and be a part of history.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans OC and HC, Todd Downing and Mike Vrabel shared updates ahead of the first preseason game

NASHVILLE, TN - We are just at a few days left before the first preseason game of the Tennessee Titans. We will see what the squad has been working on this offseason in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp in the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Titans offensive coordinator, Todd Downing, and head coach Mike Vrabel shared some updates ahead of the game.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators announced the sales system for the single-game tickets of the 2021-22 season home game to its fans

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Predators unveils a single-game ticket system for the 2021-22 season home game. A presale was available for Season Ticket Citizens. After that, the remaining October games tickets will go on sale for the public, with the exact date will be announced soon. The tickets will have multiple price levels, based on the availability and seats.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Commodores will use a digital ticket system for the 2021 season

NASHVILLE, TN - Vanderbilt Athletics and Vanderbilt Football are going through a massive change in the ticketing department. Starting from the 2021 football season, the fans who want to attend the Vanderbilt Commodores games will be required to buy a digital ticket as the team goes all-in for digital.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Things to look out for from Tennessee Titans preseason against Atlanta Falcons

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans will start their new 2021 campaign with a preseason visit to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the first out of three preseason games that the Titans will have before the season opener on Sept. 12.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville sports teams offer support to Nolensville after advancing to the Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, TN - The team from Nolensville reached the Little League World Series on Tuesday, after beating Midland, GA 4-2. They became the first team from Middle Tennessee to do so since 2016. The win was heard around the Tennessee state, and several Nashville professional sports teams reacted and gave full support to Nolensville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University Medical Center to require full vaccinations for all employees by Sept. 30

NASHVILLE, TN - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced its updated health protocol, as all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or can show proof of an exemption by Thursday, Sept. 30. This path was taken as a preventive measure due to accelerating cases and hospitalization in public and also Vanderbilt's own workers.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators excited about the acquiring of defenseman Philippe Myers

NASHVILLE, TN - One of the Nashville Predators' newest addition in the offseason, defenseman Philippe Myers was surprised when he knew the transaction that sent him to Nashville happened. He mentioned it on his media availability day.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree released from PUP list

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who recently was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, was up for his first practice session on Friday, August 6.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Aiport is currently hiring

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville International Airport, or BNA, had just opened their expanded terminal earlier this year. BNA provides the space for the new shops and restaurants to occupy the new area. Fraport USA, the management company that owns the shops and restaurants, is currently looking for more people to join their team.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Six-time IndyCar Champions Scott Dixon suggested changes to Music City Grand Prix to make racing better

NASHVILLE, TN - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix had wrapped up their weekend, with Marcus Ericsson of the Chip Ganassi Racing team became the inaugural winner. The first IndyCar race in Music City was held on the streets of Nashville, past the Nissan Stadium, Korean War Veteran Memorial Bridge, and Cumberland River. Ericsson teammate and six-time NTT IndyCar Series champions Scott Dixon said that changes are needed to the street circuit and regulations to make the race better.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Day 10 of Tennessee Titans training camp, NFL referees joined the practice drills

NASHVILLE, TN—After a day off in the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, the Tennessee Titans were back on the field for the 10th day of practice in the 2021 training camp. NFL Network crew visited the camp to report and interview some of the players in the Inside Training Camp live program. Left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were among the players who got interviewed.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayer signed a contract extension through 2026

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville SC has extended Chief Executive Officer Ian Ayre's contract until 2026. Ayre has held this position since 2018. The ownership group, chaired by John Ingram, made the announcement official.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans released the first 2021 unofficial depth chart

NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Titans have released their first unofficial depth chart for 2021 roster on Monday. The depth roster was released ahead of the Titans preseason game on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.Read full story
Tennessee State

New mask requirement at Middle Tennessee State University for new semester

MURFREESBORO, TN - Middle Tennessee State University will require the use of masks or facial coverings starting Wednesday, August 11. The announcement was made by Dr. Sidney McPhee, president of the MTSU on Monday via the school's website.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy