Highlights from day 8 of the Tennessee Titans' training camp

Eric Steinhauer/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans took the field on Friday, August 6, for the eighth day of practice in the team's 2021 training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. This is the first practice for some of the new names in the squad, like outside linebacker Bud Dupree and quarterback Matt Barkley.

Titans' marquee free agent signing, edge rusher Bud Dupree was finally activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list just before the practice started.

Dupree then came on the field one hour later, to begin his first training session with his new team. The linebacker did individual drills and some other sessions. Dupree said that it was a good start for him to be ready before the start of the 2021 regular season.

It was also the first day of practice for Titans' new backup quarterback Matt Barkley. Barkley was signed by the Titans right after they released quarterback DeShone Kizer on Thursday.

Barkley showed pretty nice throws during practice, connecting with his receivers well. Through the team's official website, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Barkley will work and compete with Logan Woodside for the backup quarterback role behind Ryan Tannehill.

Tight end Anthony Firkser had a day of practice that he will remember. Tannehill and him connected on one of the best offensive plays, where Tannehill threw a dime to Firkser at the corner of the endzone, who was covered by safety Kevin Byard.

Firkser will need more of that performance when the season began, as the departure of Jonnu Smith made him the main tight end option in the offensive scheme.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.