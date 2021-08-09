Dominant bullpen game gave the Nashville Sounds a series-finale win against the Toledo Mud Hens

Steshka Willems/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Sounds went on a late game rally to win the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens 4-2 on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville won five games out of the seven-game series and improved their home game record to 29 wins and 19 losses.

The Sounds was forced to play from behind after they allowed two runs in the top of the first inning. They tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, through a two-run double from Pablo Reyes who hit the ball to the left field, to drive home Travis Shaw and Zach Green.

The game then went scoreless for the middle innings, keeping the score at 2-2. A great bullpen showing by the Sounds kept them in the game. Starting pitcher Josh Lindblom was relieved after pitching only 2.2 innings and allowing two runs, to keep him ready if the Sounds' MLB affiliate Milwaukee Brewers need him later in the week.

R.J. Alvarez, Kyle Lobstein, Eric Yardley, Justin Topa, and Luke Barker all worked scoreless frames with Barker earned the win. The team then went on a late rally in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Corey Ray started the hitting party with a single for his third hit of the game. Tim Lopes and Daniel Vogelbach then followed Ray to make the bases loaded after a hit and a walk.

It was Dustin Peterson who became the hero of the night, as he drove home two-runs to make the score 4-2 advantage Nashville. The score remained until the final out.

Nashville Sounds will enjoy a day-off on Monday, before starting a new six-game series against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at the Louisville Slugger Field.

