Josh Lindblom and Weston Wilson's gave Nashville Sounds a series-opener win against Toledo Mud Hens

Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN—Nashville Sounds started a new series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night. The Sounds won the series-opener 3-2 at the First Horizon Park to improve the series-opener record to 9-5. This was game one of the 7-game-series against the Mud Hens.

Josh Lindblom started things out for Nashville on the mound. He produced a productive start with 8 strikeouts recorded to his name. The right-handed pitcher, pitched for 6.0 IP, allowed only 7 hits and one run. His 8 strike-outs game is his season-high, and this marked the fourth consecutive quality starts for Lindblom.

Toledo opened the scoring, first in the second inning with former major league catcher Juan Centeno scored an RBI single. The lead only lasted one inning as Corey Ray crushed a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 2-1.

The game then got quiet a little bit as both sides failed to score any runs in the middle innings. In the top of the seventh, the Mud Hens finally able to tie the game with an RBI single from Aderlin Rodriguez.

The Sounds then went on a late rally to take the lead. The tie game only lasted for one inning, as in the eighth inning Weston Wilson was presented with a 2-out-situation with a runner on base. Wilson then delivered the go-ahead run with a single, Nashville took the lead, 3-2 and able to close it out in the ninth.

Game 2 and 3 of the 7-game-series will be played in a doubleheader fashion on Wednesday, with each game will be a 7-innings game. Right-handed pitcher Thomas Jankins (2-5, 6.39 ERA) will start for Nashville in game one, and left-hander Andy Otero (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will start in game two.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.