The Tennessee Titans first full practice with pads in the sixth day of training camp on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans are back on the field on Tuesday morning, August 3, at the Saint Thomas Sports Park to start their sixth day of training camp.

Tuesday practice marked the first time the Titans, and every other team in the NFL, to work out using full pads. Moving forward, the squad will use full pads during the whole training camp, which will continue until late August.

The team's newest outside linebacker John Simon made a name for himself after an impressive outing. Simon proved to be valuable both as a pass-rusher and when in coverage. Several times he showed that he could rush quarterback Ryan Tannehill into making uncomfortable passes, and he got an interception off the backup quarterback Logan Woodside.

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was not seen on the field for practice for day six. Jones had to leave the training early on Monday due to an apparent injury, after awkwardly landing when attempting to catch a pass. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that there's nothing to worry about the All-Pro receiver situation. But it made sense that he didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, as he is still recovering will come back as soon as he is 100% healthy.

The offense finally had some highlights after an early struggle in team drills at the camp. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill delivered a beautiful pass while on the move to his right. He found running back Darrynton Evans at the corner of the end zone, in a tight window that was guarded with excellent coverage. Evans made adjustments and made a great catch. Wide receiver A.J. Brown wanted to join in the fun. One-on-one against cornerback Chris Jackson, Brown moved to the right corner of the end zone, and Tannehill found him with a beautiful pass.

