Goalless draw between Nashville SC and New England Revolution, Nashville's unbeaten streak continue to nine games

Nigel Msipa/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville SC extended their unbeaten streak to nine games, as their latest visit to Foxboro against New England Revolution ended in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night. The goalless draw means that the Revolution will stay at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, while Nashville have to move down to fourth place.

It was a day to remember for Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis. He stayed calm and compose under the goal despite constant pressure from the Eastern Conference leader, especially in the earlier part of the game. His best save came just before halftime, when Gustavo Bou and Tajon Buchanan came close to scoring.

Willis, who became Nashville's captain for the first time in his career, recorded six saves and finished the game with league-leading eight shutouts. His personal record improved with 17 shutouts in 30 games for Nashville SC, and 0.88 goals-against average in 2021.

The majority of the game was controlled by the host. They attacked right from the get go, inspired by the returning Matt Turner and Buchanan from their Gold Cup experience. In the 65th minute, the Revolution was awarded a penalty after Bou drew a foul, but after video review, the penalty call was overturned. Willis came clutch in the 91st minute, saving the potentially New England's game-winning header from Teal Bunbury. The score remained 0-0 until the final whistle.

The Boys in Gold will continue their 2021 MLS season with a visit to Miami against the Inter Miami FC on Sunday, August 8. Nashville will come to the game with the least number of loss in all of MLS, with only one loss to the date.

