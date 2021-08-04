Garth Brooks' concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium postponed due to bad weather

Wendy Wei/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN – Thousands of people gathering in front of the Nissan Stadium had to come home empty-handed, as the Garth Brooks concert which was originally scheduled there on Saturday, August 1, had to be postponed due to bad weather conditions. It was difficult for the organizer to find a way to continue holding the outdoor concert.

The concert delay was first announced on social media via the Nissan Stadium official Twitter account. The main concern of the stadium was to provide safety and a fan experience standard if the organizer chose to continue with the concert.

In social media, there were already a bunch of short videos showing the conditions at the venue where people took cover and there were lightning strikes as the storm became stronger.

The country music star Garth Brooks took his time and finally addressed his fans on Monday night via his Facebook live. His team members were looking for a way to hold the concert on the following day, but according to the stadium, there would be not enough time to prepare for the safety and experience if they rescheduled it to Sunday.

Brooks has yet to announce the new date for the rescheduled concert since he and his team are still struggling to find a proper schedule in the Nissan Stadium. In addition, many events have already been set to be in the near future and the Tennessee Titans are about to start their 2021 NFL season.

Brooks thanked the Nissan Stadium staff, Nashville's first responders, and his fans for their continuing support. He hoped to release the new concert dates as soon as possible.

