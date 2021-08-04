Nashville Predators centerman Cody Glass talked about being healthy, and a fresh start in the Music City

Taylor Friehl/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—Nashville Predators new centerman Cody Glass joined the Predators Official Podcast and has talked to the media recently. He discussed about being healthy and rejuvenated to join the squad as soon as possible. He also mentioned his admiration for the Music City, and wanting to explore more of the city.

The 22-year-old centerman is one of the recent acquisitions by the Predators GM David Poile this offseason. Glass was signed to the team after a three-team trade, which involved the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vegas Golden Knights. Glass has arrived in Nashville last week and is already getting familiar with the town.

"I've just been looking up on the internet what to do and things to see [in Nashville], so I'll probably just go down the list of everything that shows," Glass said on the podcast.

Glass also talked about his injury history and how he dealt with ups and downs in the NHL. Glass dealt with knee injury, and had gone through surgery to repair them back in March 2020. But for him, it was an experience that made him more mature. "I think I've just grown as a person as a whole moving forward, because I've been at the lowest part of my game and then I feel like I can just get to that high with a new, fresh start." Glass said.

When asked about his strength in the game, Glass mentioned about his ability to be a two-way player and being a pass-first type player. "And for me, obviously I can improve in strength, but the biggest thing for me is speed. Being a centerman, I've always loved to push the pace." Glass is excited to approach the offseason fully healthy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.