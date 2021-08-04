Nashville shutting down roads for the Music City Grand Prix 2021

Unsplash/Bill Stephan

NASHVILLE, TN — The upcoming first Music City Grand Prix will take place shortly this upcoming week from August 6 to 8 for the NTT IndyCar Series. For the first time in history, the city streets of Nashville will shut down for the event.

Nashville had been passionate about motorsports since the opening of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1904. For the upcoming event, the city streets will shut down for the Grand Prix on a 2.17-mile circuit taking place at the heart of the city.

"The inspiration to be the brand partner for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is predicated on my love for the sport and the natural tie-in to all of our Big Machine branded companies,” mentioned Scott Borchetta, President and CEO of Big Machine.

Borchetta also added that Nashville was proud to be able to host this kind of event and expected the best possible racing in the world to happen.

But, Grand Prix this time is quite different from the other race that they have held before. The racecars will roar by Nissan Stadium and cross over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge with 553 yards in total in Downtown Nashville. To make the track safer for racers, track designer Tony Cotman had added safety barriers along the bridge and additional fencing.

The Big Machine Grand Prix is expected to host 110,000 people during their 3 days event, with the big show held on August 8.

NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden lives just a few minutes away from the heart of Nashville and making the race more than just a regular one. He believes that the event will gather attention from the people of Nashville including those who are not into motorsports. Through this event, it can introduce more people to the IndyCar Series racing.

Nashville also believed that the weekend event will make Nashville the go-to place for the following years.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is set to take the green flag on August 8 at 5.30 p.m. and will be broadcast live from NBCSN.

