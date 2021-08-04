United Way of Greater Nashville’s Stuff the Bus Provided 9,000 Students with School Supplies

Tim Gouw/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – School supplies for a total of 9,000 students have been collected by United Way of Greater Nashville, the nonprofit organization announced on July 27. The supplies will be distributed to students in need throughout the greater Nashville area before the new academic year starts.

Individuals, community groups, and workplaces have all made significant contributions to this highly successful United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus. The organization also recognizes Piedmont Natural Gas, UPS, and PENCIL for their special support in the Stuff the Bus work.

According to United Way of Greater Nashville, 1,187 individuals representing 50 teams took part in purchasing supply kits. The plan is to distribute the supplies to students in need in six school districts across Davidson, Williamson, Robertson, Cheatham, and Hickman counties.

The charity work aims to lessen the burden of the parents, especially those who struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table, as school supply can cost as much as $200 per student. “It has been a really tough year for so many families. Affording school supplies for their kids should be the last thing parents should have to worry about right now,” said president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville, Brian Hassett.

Despite all the difficulties everyone’s facing during these turbulent times, Hasset is grateful for all people and companies who have provided students with essential supplies for their school learning.

Stuff the Bus is a Nashville area-wide effort to offer essential school supplies to kids in need. This year, due the pandemic, the collection of school supply drive was entirely virtual.

