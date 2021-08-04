Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Steve Bowen talked about improvement and consistency of defense during the camp

Ryan Reinoso/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Titans just finished their 6th day of practice at the team's training camp on Tuesday, August 3. While it's still early, defensive coordinator Steve Bowen was happy with the recent development that the defensive team showed in the camp.

In the early days of practice, the defense has repeatedly bested the offense in the team drills or seven-on-seven drills. Making turnovers through interceptions, and making the offense basically uncomfortable at any level. According to Bowen, it was thanks to the energy and the competitiveness of the players that stood out for him.

"I think all these guys are battling right now in a lot of ways, in their positional groups, against the offense. I see improvement. The biggest thing for us is just the consistency. Guys are getting better." said Bowen, emphasizing on the players improvement and consistency.

Bowen mentioned some players when talking about the impact they gave in the camp. Veteran defensive back Jackrabbit Jenkins, safety Amani Hooker, and linebacker John Simon were some of them. So far in the camp, Jenkins, Hooker, and cornerback Breon Borders have made two interceptions each. In total, the defense has made 10 interceptions.

"The wide receivers see it, that is contagious. The thing with him, he is constantly talking, constantly coaching guys up, constantly trying to turn the tide because every game there is going to be something." Bowen said about Jenkins, who led quality on and off the field. For the defensive backs, Bowen admitted that working with Pro Bowler wide receiver like Julio Jones and A.J. Brown helped the defensive side a lot.

