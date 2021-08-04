Nashville Representative Secures $4.8M For Community Project Funding

Shane/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – US Representative for Tennesse’s 5th district, Jim Cooper secured $4,796,812 spending in Community Project Funding. The funding is part of the seven-bill spending package that passed the House and will be allocated to American Baptist College, Meharry Medical School, and Jefferson Street Interstate Cap.

It has been more than a decade since the last time members of Congress successfully submitted requests for Community Project Funding to be included in the spending package. The project approved by the congress will be allocated for the following work:

• Restoring buildings on the campus of American Baptist College as the institution educates many Civil Rights activists. The fund will also be used to create a Civil Rights walking tour at the campus to educate the public. American Baptist College will partner with Metro Historical Commission to carry out the project.

• Funding a supercomputer cluster at Meharry Medical School to assist genomics research by students and staff. The cluster will be used by the new School of Applied Computational Sciences.

• Constructing the Jefferson Street Cap and Connector. The cap is an interstate cap located over I-40 from the D.B. Todd Blvd bridge to 17th Avenue North, which connects the North Nashville community and supporting the revival of the historic Jefferson Street business sector. The project will be carried out by Metro Nashville.

Rep. Jim Cooper believes the projects are important to help Nashville grow and make the city more inclusive. “I hope the Senate will agree to support these projects and send these much-needed funds back here to Middle Tennessee.” He said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.