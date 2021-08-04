Dining with Divas: A Drag Dinner for Nashville PRIDE on August 7

Unsplash/Jon Tyson

NASHVILLE, TN — What do you have planned for the weekend? Join the Dining for Divas Drag Dinner at City Winery on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

City Winery presented the Dining for Divas Drag Dinner that will benefit the Nashville Pride. The event will take place at the Main Stage of City Winery, located at 609 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203, from 7 p.m. till the end. The drag queens will perform live to guests at the City Winery concert venue and accompanied guests throughout their dining experience.

City Winery will have various food and beverage menu available to purchase throughout the show. As Delta variant of COVID-19 had not long ago entered the U.S., performers will entertain the crowd in seated space during the event.

Currently, they have tickets on sale for Stage Premier VIP and general admission tickets. Stage Premier VIP costs $50 per person and is guaranteed a reserved seating at front and center and a post-show photo with the Queens. At the same time, general admission tickets cost $25 per person. Both categories of tickets can be purchase at the City Winery website.

The community created Nashville PRIDE to built awareness and maintained the sense of community of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer people and culture in Middle Tennessee. Nashville PRIDE will be celebrating its 31st year this year. As a community, they had held several annual events that have reached out to thousands of people who support the full equality of the LGBTQ community. Currently, they are an organization operated by the all-volunteer board and welcome support and members to achieve their mission.

All guests planning to come to the event must provide proof of vaccination or received a negative COVID test result before the event.

