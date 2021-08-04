Three people was shot in Nashville SmallDirectClub

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Three co-workers from Nashville SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Antioch Pike, Nashville was reportedly shot on Tuesday morning. The gunman was suspected to be dead after being shot by one of the Metro Nashville Police Department officers while fleeing the scene.

The police first received the call from the SmileDirectClub's warehouse just after 6 a.m. The shots were fired inside and outside the business, officials said. The victims were two security guards and a team member according to the press release by SmallDirectClub. One was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen, and the third one in the leg. The team member was shot when he intercepted the gunman. All victims are currently being treated. Two of the victims are stable, but the other one is in critical condition.

The officers reported that the gunman was an employee, named Antonio King, according to the investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The 22-year old was armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and came in during a change of shift.

King left the building right after when the police came to the scene. He was later spotted by the officer at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road, where he was asked to dropped his weapon. King was then shot by the police, and he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

SmileDirectClub released a statement, "SmileDirectClub is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place at our manufacturing facility this morning." they said in the release. "Following today’s incident, we are further heightening security at our manufacturing facility so that all of our Team Members can feel safe and secure when returning to work.”

