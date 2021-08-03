Caleb Farley's first practice, and more on day 5 of the Tennessee Titans training camp

Pexels/Jean-Daniel Francoeur

NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Titans were taking-on the field on Monday after a day-off during the training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Monday's practice became the first time ever for some players practicing with the squad after being inactive during the first week of camp.

All eyes were on the Titans' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, cornerback Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech. This was Farley's first experience practicing with the team after previously being put into the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list recovering from a back injury. Farley was activated just before the practice started, and took the field around one hour later, using no.3. The cornerback showed his size advantage and athleticism during the drills, and a good use of his hands. A true potential to be one of the best young corners in the league.

The All-Pro receiver Julio Jones finally took part in the team drills after mostly sitting out from the session in the first week of the training camp. But there are some concerns appeared during the practice. He landed awkwardly after attempting to catch a pass. He would get off the field on his own but had to leave the session early. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that there was nothing concerning about Jones.

The defense once again showed up brilliantly during Monday practice. Cornerback Kristian Fulton intercepted quarterback Ryan Tannehill on an attempted pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown. That interception was one of two turnovers that the offense committed as this offense has been struggling during training camp, and a good sign for the defense going forward.

The Titans' practice on Tuesday will be the first time the team use pads during the training camp.

