Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard reveals Department of Children Service's Safe Room

Unsplash/Edward Eyer

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard once again provided a contribution to society. After previously being awarded the key to the city of Murfreesboro at his annual youth football camp, Byard along with his wife Clarke revealed a renovated facility of the Department of Children's Service Safe Room on Sunday, August 1.

The Safe Room became something that Byard wanted to realize over the years, using the fund the Byard Family Legacy Fund. The Safe Room, just like its name, will become a safe space for any children with trauma, abuse. They can come to the Safe Room and they will be provided with facilities and receive help to reduce their trauma. The room was then renamed the Byard Family Safety Room.

According to Byard, credit should be given to his wife Clarke, who visited the facility and had the vision to renovate it and give meaning to the facilities. Byard is the second oldest of seven children and he himself grew up without a father.

"I want to give my personal thanks to Clarke and Kevin Byard for what they have done for the children in our custody," said the DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols. Nichols acknowledged the legacy that Byard family have created to the community, as the Safe Room will be very important for the children who are taken in.

"We all have a story. I have been through some rough times in my life as well," the Titans safety said. "My path to where I am now definitely wasn't straight. The thing we wanted to do (with the Safe Room) is to make sure these kids feel comfortable."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.