Roster moves for the Tennessee Titans, rookie CB Caleb Farley off the Non-Football Injury list

NASHVILLE, TN - Plenty of roster moves happened in the Tennessee Titans squad before the start of the fifth day and second week of practice in the training camp on Monday, August 2.

The Titans activated rookie cornerback Caleb Farley from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols were also activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The squad still have their marquee free agent signing, outside linebacker Bud Dupree in the PUP list, due to a torn ACL injury which he got while he was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Monday practice became Farley's debut with the team, as it was the first time he would take the field using the Titans uniform. Farley was put into the NFI list because he was dealing with a back injury that he has suffered since 2019, herniating his L5 disc and bulging his S1 joint. Farley has to go through multiple surgeries to repair his back, and has been recovering for months ever since.

Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the number 22nd overall. The former Virginia Tech star was selected in the First Team All-ACC back in 2019. He recorded 16 passes defended (led ACC), four interceptions (2nd in ACC) during that season. As a Hokie, he appeared in 24 games and posted 56 tackles, one sack, 25 passes defended, and six interceptions. Due to his injury, Farley has yet to play in any football game since 2019. The physical cornerback opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

