Nashville Chamber of Commerce Partnership 2030

Unsplash/Frank Busch

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce seeks to sustain and develop the region’s economy through Partnership 2030.

Partnership 2030 is Nashville’s public-private economic development initiative dedicated to Middle Tennessee’s long-term economic prosperity.

The partnership focuses on 10-county economic market including Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford, Williamson, and Maury and is currently supported by nearly 250 businesses and communities investors.

For more than three decades, the partnership has been successful in creating a vibrant and regional economy and continues to focus on the growth of the counties.

Partnership 2030 has helped the creation of more than 530,000 jobs through the expansion and relocation of business in Nashville. It has also played a key role in the relocation of more than 1,030 companies to Nashville, such as Amazon, Dell, Facebook and Philips. It has also provided more than 2,000 company expansions, including Bridgestone, UBS, Warner Music and General Motors.

As of 2021, the capita per income of Nashville has grown more than 208 percent, and the population has grown 81 percent, with more than 2 million residents.

Partnership 2030 has two main foundations, including regional collaboration and economic inclusion. Through the partnership, they also wanted to ensure job growth in the region by creating more jobs, business recruitment, expansion, and restoration.

The initiative aims to prepare current and future workers with supporting education and talent development initiatives, as well as create a skilled and educated workforce in the region. It also strives to positively impact the quality of living by focusing on transportation, mobility, housing, affordability and health and wellness.

Partnership 2030 seeks to diversify business sectors in Nashville’s region and targeted economic development to create the best opportunity for all residents.

Nashville Chamber of Commerce will measure key metrics over a five-year program with employment growth, growth in gross domestic product, rising levels of educational attainment and population growth across 10-county in Nashville.

The efforts of the partnership have also generated 41,092 new jobs in Nashville and Clarksville MSA, added $6.6 billion to real GDP, created $4.7 billion in personal income and $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, increased per capita income by $833 and expanded international export activity by $2.7 billion.

