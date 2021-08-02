Nashville Sounds got shutout by the Columbus Clippers in doubleheader

Unsplash/Mike Bowman

NASHVILLE, TN—The Nashville Sounds played two games in a doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers on Sunday night at the First Horizon Park. Nashville failed to score any runs in both games, as they fall to Columbus 6-0 in game one and 2-0 in the 2nd game.

The doubleheader is scheduled after game five of the six-game series was postponed because of rain. The game have started on Saturday and stopped after the third inning, with the score 1-0 advantage Columbus. That game then resumed on Sunday in the top of the 4th inning, and game two was played in 7-inning doubleheader rule.

The Clippers pretty much shut down the Sounds' offense in two games, as Nashville only got a total of four hits from both games. Game one saw Zach Green got the only hit for Nashville, a season-low for the Sounds. While Columbus hit two home runs in the first game, with Alex Call with a two-run homer in the fifth, and Oscar Gonzales crushed a solo homer in the eighth. Richard Palacios added 2 RBI, and Gabriel Arias with an RBI to make the score 6-0 for the Clippers.

Game two saw no difference from the first game. Nashville only got three hits, and they stranded 10 runners on base, showed ineffectiveness of the offense when presented with baserunners. Andres Gimenéz drove home a run and Terrence Brooks scored on a wild pitch, to gave Columbus a 2-0 win.

Nashville and Columbus split the six-game series with three wins each. The Sounds will have a day off on Monday before the series opener against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday at First Horizon Park.

