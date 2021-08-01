Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink: Visit Nashville's country-singer owned six-floor entertainment Complex

Unsplash/Alexander Popov

NASHVILLE, TN - Crash the party at Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink located in the Broadway neighborhood of Music City. The 6-floor food and entertainment complex features eight bars, including Broadway’s only multi-level rooftop bars with sushi, four stages of live music, and two restaurants. Owned by Nashville's country singer-songwriter, Luke Bryan. Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink also offers daily live music performances.

Feast on their signature menus with special twists on Southern and American cuisine specially crafted by Chef Tomasz Wosiak. Several signature specials include Hometown Pulled Pork with Kettle BBQ Chips, Black & Blue Salmon Salad, Nashville Hot Chicken to Luke’s Elk Burger, made up of ground elk, pepper jack, steak sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle with Red Dragon Cheese. There are also cocktails named after Luke Bryan's hit-singles such as That's My Kind of Night, Play It Again, Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye, to What Makes You Country.

The rooftop's sushi bar offer selections of rolls and platters as Crazy Rolls which is made of spicy salmon, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and served deep-fried, Titan's Rolls which made of shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab, masago, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo, and Dragon which made of crabstick, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, topped with eel, eel sauce, and sesame seeds. Try also the Chef Special Plate which consists of the chef’s combination of nigiri and specialty rolls.

Don't miss the live music performance happening on the Bank Stage, Sushi Stage, and Tattoo Stage. Enjoy performances by local musicians such as Mike Beach, Blake Hall, and Nashville's duo country act, Danny & Dani.

