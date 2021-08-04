Building Back: Marketing to women workshop for Red Letter Day

Unsplash/ Christina @wocintechchat.com

NASHVILLE, TN - Businesses hoping to improve sales numbers are being invited to a workshop at the National Museum of African American Music at Fifth & Broad in Nashville on August 10.

The Red Letter Day: marketing to women workshop presented by the Brand Wise Collective will run from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. The event focuses on the Lipstick Economy and applying effective marketing plans during pandemic to reach successful target results.

Interested attendees can register for their tickets at the website, starting from $20.

Red Letter Day encourages the development of the Lipstick Economy, where women are held to account for approximately 80% of consumer purchases. The workshops will begin at 9.00 am via live stream and be presented by business and marketing experts sharing their knowledge and experience in business and marketing fields.

In this workshop, the attendees will learn important skills and keys to developing successful business as handling markets in tourism, retail, sports, and philanthropy, understanding legal issues, developing brands through social media platforms, scoring government contracts, conducting effective online recruiting, building a sustainable and effective business plan, and many more.

Joining speakers in the Red Letter Day workshop are Susanne Post, Founder of Shear Haven, Kate Jerkens, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Beverly Keel, Dean of MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment, Kristin Scroggin, owner of genWHY Communications, and Brittany Cole, CEO of Career Thrivers.

Learn more about the detailed schedule and materials of the Red Letter Day workshop at the website

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.