Contour Airlines added new nonstop route from Nashville to Indianapolis

NASHVILLE, TN — Contour Airlines just announced that it will be having a nonstop service from Nashville International Airport or BNA to Indianapolis International Airpot (IND) starting from October 12.

Service from BNA to Indianapolis International Airport will operate daily for all passengers and currently, tickets are available to purchase from here and all major travel websites. Introductory fares start at $99 each way.

“Indianapolis is a strategically important business destination to the Nashville community. As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop service,” said Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer of Contour. With the nonstop routes from Nashville to Indiana, they will establish an easier and more affordable for Hoosiers (official demonym for a resident of Indianapolis) to travel to Nashville.

As the pandemic is currently under control, many passengers started flying again and traveling, either for business, visiting family members, vacation, or any other reason. Doug Kreulen mentioned that they welcomed the partnership of Contour and look forward to ongoing service expansion. The direct pathway will serve many passengers to meet their needs.

Currently, they offer a direct flight schedule from Nashville to Indianapolis from departure time at 3 p.m. (CDT) and arrival at 5 p.m. (EDT) daily except on Saturday, and departure from 9.30 a.m. (CDT) with arrival time at 11.30 a.m. (EDT) on Saturday. While the flight from Indianapolis will begin at 5.45 p.m. (EDT) and arrived at 5.50 p.m.m (CDT) daily except Saturday, and 10.50 a.m. (EDT) with arrival at 10.55 p.m.m (CDT) on Saturday.

Contour Airlines was founded in 1982 under Corporate Flight Management Inc., and currently served nine states offering a premium, low-fare airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag and snack and beverage service. They also operate a growing fleet of Embraer regional jets with leather seating and expanded legroom.

