Tomato Art Fest Returns in August

Unsplash/San Fermin Pamplona

NASHVILLE, TN – The annual Tomato Art Fest will return in East Nashville on August 13-14, 2021. The festival is free to attend, but registration is necessary. It will take place in the Five Points area in Nashville. This event is completely free and open to all ages.

Tomato Art Festival is made up of a series of events and contests. The main events are the Tomato Art Show, the Tomato Art Fest, “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade, and Bloody Mary Garden Party—which all will be part of this two-day celebration.

The Tomato Art Show starts with the Preview Party on August 12. You can be the first ones to see the 2021 Tomato Art Show at the Pre-View Party. The Tomato Art Show will take place on August 13. The art show will feature many artworks and paintings inspired by tomatoes, also other fruits and vegetables. Hence, these artworks showcased here will be quirky and different from any other artwork.

Tomato Art Fest “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade is probably one of the most awaited events by the public. On August 14, participants will wear tomato-themed costumes to march through East Nashville. Local bands and drumlines will join the parade to pump up the excitement. As for the Bloody Mary Garden Party, which will also be held on August 14, you will experience a tasting event with many entertainments, games, and, of course, Bloody Mary.

Tomato Art Festival’s goal is to bring together the community and its visitors for a day of fun activities and a commitment to ensuring that the fest is green while maintaining Nashville and community traditions.

For the most updated information on the festival, entertainment, contests, and more visit here.

