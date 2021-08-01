Nashville-based GenXFinancial acquires Boston Partners Financial Group

Unsplash/Romain Dancre

NASHVILLE, TN — GenXFinancial, a Nashville-based wealth management firm, announced the Boston Partners Financial Group's acquisition.

Boston Partners Financial Group, a financial advisory firm, will maintain the brand and operate in affiliation with GenXFinancial (GenX). They will support Boston Partners Financial Group to improve their business and service through turn-key solutions and other resources.

"GenXFinancial is creating a powerful platform for NextGen financial advisors to own and run independent businesses. We provide them with access to the innovative platforms and practice management support they need to protect, grow, and realize the value they have built for themselves and their clients. With Boston Partners Financial Group as part of our team, we are in a stronger position than ever to accelerate the careers of rising financial professionals," said Brian Heapps, CEO and president of

GenX's main business line, Innovative Financial Group (IFG), provides solutions to advisors in 50 states across America. IFG offers financial advisors a platform to improve operations efficiency and drive more profit.

They offer MyRemoteFA platform to help businesses to reach their clients remotely. MyRemoteFA provides personalized features that will support advisors better than other commonly used remote advice. The platform received federal trademark approval at the end of last year. MyRemoteFA is currently available in 47 states.

SellMyFinancialPractice is a platform from GenX to utilize their business before their retirement. SellMyFinancialPractice offers services to advisors without a succession partner with acquisition opportunities.

As a representative of IFG and GenX, Heapps recently co-founded National Advisory Board (NAB) with 11 other financial professionals. NAB is committed to supporting advisors' innovations with feedback and collaboration.

10580 N. 83rd Dr.

Peoria, AZ 85345

(623) 815-7930

www.peoriaaz.gov/arts

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.