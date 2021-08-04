Nashville has no plan to reinstate masks mandate, despite the latest CDC recommendation

Unsplash/Kobby Mendez

NASHVILLE, TN - Despite a new guideline released by CDC that encourages both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to use masks while outside due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Nashville has no plan to reinstate the mask mandate, according to Mayor John Cooper's administration.

The Metro Public Health Department continues to encourage vaccination to people, as it is the best protection for them and their families from the virus, especially with the existence of the new Delta variant. The use of masks will be encouraged, but will not be mandatory. "We encourage everyone to evaluate these guidelines and consider wearing a mask in indoor settings, particularly among individuals who are not vaccinated and those who are immune compromised," said Brian Todd of the Metro Public Health Department.

Since the health department has shifted its focus from mask mandate to vaccination in May, almost 50% of Davidson County residents have received a full dose of vaccine, 52% of them have only received one dose.

A few days ago an online petition was released by the parents of Metro Nashville Public Schools' students, asking the mask mandate to be reinstated for school activities. The rise of the delta variant cases across the state is the main concern behind the petition. The MNPS has yet to address the petition, despite being signed by more than 1,500 people.

The new variant of COVID-19 has infected more than 83% nationwide, and in Tennessee, the daily infection rate has risen six times more than normal. This called for some recommendations to urge residents to wear masks, especially during school activities where in-person classroom activities are soon returning.

