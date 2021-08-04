Three home runs for the Nashville Sounds, a win against the Columbus Clippers

Anastasia Zhenina/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN—The Nashville Sounds take game 3 of the 6-game-series against the Columbus Clippers as they win on Thursday night, 6-4 in front of 6,612 fans at the First Horizon Park. The Sounds crushed three home-runs to comeback from a three-run deficit.

The Clippers took an early lead at the top of the first inning when they scored three runs off Nashville's starting pitcher Thomas Jenkins. But Matt Lipka and Dustin Peterson brought the Sounds back into the game in the bottom of the first, when the later powered a two-run home run to cut the lead into just one run.

The second inning was not lack of action from both teams. Columbus made the score 4-2 at the top of the inning. But Nashville's offense once again showed up when Payton Henry hit a three-run home run to score Weston Wilson, Kevin Kramer, and himself to take the lead 5-4. It was Henry's first home run in the Triple-A, and it's surely an important one.

Nashville's last score came from Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach, who played in the Sounds on a Major League rehab assignment. Vogelbach hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the third Nashville's home run of the night. The Sounds reliefers then did their job and keep Columbus side scoreless until the final out.

This win gave the Sounds their 18th win against an American League affiliate team, improving their record to 18-8. Game 4 of the six-game series against the Columbus Clippers is scheduled to be on Friday night at the First Horizon Park. Nashville's right-handed starting pitcher Alec Bettinger (1-3, 3.21 ERA) will start against Columbus' right-handed pitcher Brad Peacock (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.