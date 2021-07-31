Nashville, TN

The Adventure Park at Nashville: Glow in the Park Returns on July 31

Devon Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VqbF_0bDOa6PA00
Matthew Guay/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The Adventure Park at Nashville’s Glow in the Park returns on Saturday, July 31 with the theme "Summer Nights". The event will start at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

With 156 treetop platforms connected by high-rope climbing courses, ziplines, bridges, ladders, and other crossings, The Adventure Park at Nashville provides fun and adventure for people aged 7 and up. Glow in the Park event brings another exciting activities to have.

The outdoor adventure park lights at night during Glow in the Park. LED lights illuminate the path while people zipline, work the ropes, and navigate through the trees. To keep excitement pumping, there will be toe-tapping music too.

Glow in the Park is a must-see at Nashville's aerial adventure park. It takes rope climbing and ziplining to a whole new level. Visitors will experience the same adventure, but this time with bright lights hanging from the trees.

Each of our trails will be illuminated with multi-colored LED lights to help visitors navigate the courses. There will also be a safety briefing to get visitors through harnessing. The event is suitable for children aged 7 and above.

Tickets are available to purchase on The Adventure Park at Nashville’s website. Following your registration, you will get a waiver in your confirmation email. Make sure you sign this before visiting the park so that you may make the most of your visit there.

Glow in the Park event tickets include two hours of tree climbing and an extra 40 minutes for harnessing, safety briefing, and practice. For more information about the event, you can visit https://myadventurepark.com/location/nashville-tn

