Nashville Predators completed Frederic Allard move to a one-year contract

Unsplash/Markus Spiske

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Predators just signed their prospect, defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract, Predators General Manager David Poile announced on Monday. Allard's contract will be worth $750,000 on the NHL level and $70,000 on the AHL level.

A two-way contract means that Allard can play occasionally in the Predators and spend his time in Nashville's AHL affiliate team for the 2021 season, the Chicago Wolves.

Allard spent his 2020-2021 campaign in two teams. He started the season on loan in Austria for the Villacher SV in the ICE Hockey League. He skated in 25 games for the team, posted 13 points and four goals, enough to be the third-best among the defenseman in Villacher. He then moved to the Chicago Wolves, where he played 25 games last year. He had a productive year for the Wolves, posted 18 points and three goals, which also third-best among the blueliners in the team.

Last season, the 23-year old Canadian finally got the call-up and played in his NHL debut with the Predators, playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 13. A solid debut for Allard, playing for 17 minutes and blocked one shot.

Allard was originally drafted by the Predators in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft. In his AHL career, he recorded 92 points from 17 goals and 75 assists. He played in 206 AHL games for two teams, the Milwaukee Admirals and the Chicago Wolves. Many believe that Allard is on a positive track of development, he has the raw tools to be a two-way defenseman and upward trend tendencies.

