Titans Running Back Derrick Henry doesn't planning on slowing down coming into his sixth year in NFL

Unsplash/Sides Imagery

NASHVILLE, TN—Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is heading into his sixth year in the NFL looking to be better than ever. In 2020, Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush more than 2,000 yards, as he recorded 2,027 rushing yards along with 27 touchdowns. He's not looking to stop anytime soon.

"I am just working," Henry said in front of the media on Thursday in the second practice of the Titans' training camp. "It can get crazy at times, but I am really just working out." When we're talking about Henry's workout, we can say that it's crazy. Lifting weights with chains around his body, running hills, Henry's offseason workout video has been all over the place.

All these crazy pieces of training are the idea of his trainer, Melvin Sanders. Sometimes, Henry is not always the superhuman that we thought he is and had some bloopers that we didn't see. "I just try to implement anything I can to help me get better. That's all he wants to do for me, and that's all I want to do." he said.

There's no slowing down for Henry this fall when the season comes. And all the works with his teammates started here in Saint Thomas Sports Park for the camp. "Just wanting to get better, never being complacent, and just staying hungry," Henry explained about his mindset coming into work very clearly.

Henry also gave the media the answer to what motivates him to succeed, to come back every single week, and get the works done. "Little Tornado" is what we call her," Henry mentioned his daughter, Valentina Allure Henry as his motivation. "I definitely do it for her. That is all the motivation I need, having my little one, looking at her, and coming out here. She is everything to me."

