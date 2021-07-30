Four Middle Tennessee must-watch transfers ahead of the fall camp

Unsplash/Eric Steinhauer

MURFREESBORO, TN - The 2021 college football season is just around the corner. Coach Rick Stockstill and his staff has done a stellar job building and preparing the squad, and now they have come to their final stage of the offseason, the fall camp.

Ahead of the camp, let's take a look at four must-watch transfer players that will most likely have a decent camp and make a positive impressions on the coaching staffs.

1. Bailey Hockman

Highest profile transfer addition to the Blue Raiders this season. The lefty quarterback was recently played for the NC State, and have experienced two ACC programs. In NC State, he passed for 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games that he started last season.

"Bailey is super talented," said wide receiver coach Brent Stockstill. But while he is very talented, the camp is where he has to prove himself and compete for the QB1 job against Chase Cunningham, Asher O'Hara, and Mike DiLiello.

2. Jurriente Davis

Linebacker Jurriente Davis helped the Hutchinson CC to win the NJCAA national championship. In last year's campaign, he was also selected into the first-team All-American, with 43 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss during the spring season.

Davis' transfer means that the linebacker position is getting deeper than ever. Their 2020 campaign was disturbed with injuries all over the place. With players coming back and younger players joining the team, the Blue Raiders can have a better defense in 2021.

3. Martell Pettaway

Martell Pettaway came from one of the top football programs in the nation, having spent his career in West Virginia Mountaineers. The running-back had a stellar performance in his junior season in 2018, when he rushed for 623 yards and scored six touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Pettaway will bring an important experience, having been in an Air Raid and Spread offensive scheme. New offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon will be able to utilize Pettaway in his RPO concepts and make an immediate impact in the running game.

4. Netori Johnson

Netori Johnson spent his last season at Georgia playing both in the offensive and defensive line. But for this year, he will compete for the starting job at the interior offensive line spot for the Blue Raiders.

"He's a special player that has a bright future ahead of him." tackles and tight ends coach Mike Polly shared his thought about the young man. With some players back on the roster and an already young squad, the offensive line is one of the spot that will be interesting to watch.

