Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators signed forward Mikael Grandlund for four-year, $20 million contract

Devon Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49u3ZK_0bCsklXR00
Unsplash/Tony Schnagl

NASHVILLE, TN - The National Hockey League free agency period has started, and Nashville Predators spent no time to bring back one of their best player. Predators general manager David Poile has announced that forward Mikael Grandlund has signed with Nashville for four-year contract worth $20 million.

Poile admitted that signing Grandlund and keeping him in Nashville have been the Predators priority coming into free agency. "He has been one of our most consistent players since he joined the Predators, played a crucial role in helping turn our team around last season and fits in extremely well with our team chemistry and the identity we are trying to build." Signing him for four years means that Grandlund will spend seven years of his career as a Predator.

The general manager also mentioned Grandlund's leadership as an important part of keeping him and the team building. The Predators have some younger forward signed to the team roster, so it's important to have a veteran presence in the area for the younger players' development.

The 29-year old forward has been with the Predators for three years. Last season, he was tied for the team's lead in goals with 13, and fourth in points with 27. He led Predators forwards in average time on ice, having spent his time skating for 19:29, which is a career-high number.

Grandlund was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild ninth overall in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft. The Predators signed him In February 2019 and since then he has played in 130 games, recorded 62 points, 31 goals, and played in 16 Stanley Cup playoff games.

