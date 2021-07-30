Nashville Predators signed David Rittich to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million

Unsplash/Tima Miroshnichenko

NASHVILLE, TN - On July 28, Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that goaltender David Rittich had signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

The Predators continue to bolster their side in the goalie position. To strengthen this area on the team was a priority, said Poile. Their longtime leader and legendary goalie, Pekka Rinne, decided to retire from the game after the 2020-2021 season.

Rittich will join Juuse Saros in the Predators goalie room, and according to the general manager, he will be a great complement for Saros in the net, and he can handle a heavier workload when needed.

The 28-year old goalie split his 2020-21 campaign into two teams, between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leaf as a backup. He allowed 2.86 goals against average and recorded one shutout in 19 appearances.

Rittich's best season came in 2019-2020 when he started 48 games and won 24, which for the first time in his career, he earned a place in the 2020 NHL All-Star game. He has played in 134 career games and posted 2.82 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and four-game shutouts.

Rittich was an undrafted free agent signed by the Flames organization in 2016. In 2018, he became Calgary's starting goalie and served that position for the next two years. As a starter for the Flames, he had a record of 51 wins, 26 loses, and 11 draws. He posted 2.80 goals against average, a .909 save percentage, and three shutout games.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.