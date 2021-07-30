JD Souther to Perform at City Winery Nashville

Unsplash/Martin Hexeberg

NASHVILLE, TN – JD Souther will perform on July 31 to finish his summer residency at the City Winery Nashville. The singer-songwriter will perform three distinct set lists, all of which will include popular songs that he has never performed live before.

The show will also feature local jazz musician, Chris Walters, and bassist, Dan Immel. Walters, the Nashville-based musician, has performed and recorded as a keyboardist with a variety of musicians, including The Jeff Coffin Mu'tet, JD Souther, and The Peter Mayer Group. He's played with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and contributed to the music of a documentary film directed by Bela Fleck.

JD Souther was dubbed as one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation by Interview Magazine back in 2015. Raised in Texas, he was highly influenced by country music and jazz mainly played by the likes of Gershwin and Cole Porter.

Tenderness is one of Souther's most recent albums. Uncut Magazine characterized the release as an album that combines LA's '70s golden period with the Great American Songbook. Souther's enlarged versions of John David Souther, Black Rose, and Home By Dawn have also been released, followed by a reissue of Longbranch/Pennywhistle.

Souther got a major career award in 2013 when he was admitted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. He also had a recurring role as Zen-like producer/guru Watty White on ABC's popular drama Nashville. Soon after, he secured a new recording deal with Sony Music Masterworks, which is now managed by his old friend Chuck Mitchell.

The gate will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. Central. For more info and ticketings, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.