Nashville Predators selected six players in the 2021 NHL Draft, two in the first round

soerli/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN - The 2021 NHL Draft has wrapped up, with the Nashville Predators having made six selections in seven rounds. The draft was held virtually from the team's headquarter in Bridgestone Arena on July 24.

The Predators has picked three forwards and three defensemen in this year's draft. They selected two players in the first round, the second time they've ever done it, the last one in 2008.

For their first pick, the Predators selected forward Fedor Svechkov from the Russian second league in the 19th overall pick. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward played in Lada Togliatti last season, where he tallied 15 points in 38 games.

"He's a big kid and stays over pucks - it's almost like he has Velcro on his stick, he never loses the puck," said Predators Chief Amateur, Scout Tom Nolan.

Their second pick in the first round came in the 27th overall, after acquiring it via trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Predators selected the 18-year old forward Zachary L'Heureux from QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads. In the 2020-2021 campaign he scored 19 goals and 20 assists.

"He has got a unique package of skill, grit and character. He's hard to play against and he'll be there for his teammates," said Predators North American Amateur, Scout J-P Glaude.

The remaining selected players for the Predators are defenseman Anton Olsson (72nd overall via trade with Hurricanes), defenseman Ryan Ufko (115th overall), defenseman Jack Matier (124th overall), and forward Simon Knak (179th overall).

"Before the draft we tried to implement a strategy and go into it with that in mind, and we felt we did that. We're very excited about everyone we picked," said Jeff Kealty, said Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting.

The Predators now will get ready for the start of the free agency period and 2021 preseason games.

