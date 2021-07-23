Nashville, TN

Suiting the Sound: Online Exhibition portraying the rodeo suit

Devon Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k5rU_0b5o44cO00
Unsplash/Ksenia Chernaya

NASHVILLE, TN — Have you ever wondered why country music performers wear specific sets of outfits when performing? Well, you might find the answer here.

Back since the late 1940s, county music performers have been lighting up stages and turning heads in spectacular due to their custom-design Western wear. They wore this kind of clothes to catch the audience’s attention as that era was known for “dim lights, thick smoke, and loud music”.

Buck Owens recalled, “The sound systems were so lousy back then that the crowd couldn’t hear the music, so the CLOTHES had to be LOUD.”

By the 1950s, the cowboy-inspired stage attire became the signature look of many country music performers.

Through the exhibit galleries and extensive collection of stage costumes and archival materials, photographs, and moving images, ‘Suiting the Sound: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter’ explores the couture design that created a lasting image for country music. The exhibit also highlighted the story of immigrants who carved a successful niche by embracing America’s fascination with cowboy culture and Western imagery.

Bernard Lichtenstein, Nathan Turk, and Nudie Cohn immigrated to America and the three of them created a successful niche when America’s fascination with cowboy culture and Western wear highly influence them in creating the fashion pieces. Manuel Cuevas and Jaime Castaneda also emigrated to Los Angeles. They start to incorporate Western-wear design with elements highly influenced by Native American art, Mexican folk art, and religious iconography.

During post-World War II America, due to the popularity of all things, Western created a demand for fancy cowboy garments that could only be partially appeased by rodeo tailors around the country. Influenced by the colorful costumes worn by entertainers and rodeo stars, commercial manufacturers such as Rockmount Ranch Wear launched their own shirts. But some artists still choose to go on stage in homemade costumes modeled on Nudie, Turk, and Rodeo Ben’s dazzling creations.

The rodeo tailors had created work that applies a powerful influence on Western-wear designers. One of the clothing houses, Union Western, took the inspiration and tailoring techniques from their predecessors’ expression of the Western-style. The modern spins on classic suits and vintage costumes can be seen on various artists including Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Jenny Lewis, and Midland.

Currently, the exhibit can be seen online through here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2c17a90392af28eb1cadbf94ad89b2c9.blob

Covering Nashville everything!

Nashville, TN
138 followers
Loading

More from Devon Williams

Nashville, TN

TEDxNashville to showcase talks in NMAAM this August

NASHVILLE, TN - Join the community of Nashville in the upcoming TEDxNashville talks and performances which will be held at the National Museum of African American Music, or NMAAM on Wednesday, August 9.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans new linebacker John Simon is here to compete, eager to prove to his teammates and coaches

NASHVILLE, TN - One of the Tennessee Titans' newest addition, John Simon, spoke to the media after the first practice of training camp. The veteran linebacker feels that this is a new challenge and he is ready to seize it.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tomato Art Fest Returns in August

NASHVILLE, TN – The annual Tomato Art Fest will return in East Nashville on August 13-14, 2021. The festival is free to attend, but registration is necessary. It will take place in the Five Points area in Nashville. This event is completely free and open to all ages.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Adventure Park at Nashville: Glow in the Park Returns on July 31

NASHVILLE, TN – The Adventure Park at Nashville’s Glow in the Park returns on Saturday, July 31 with the theme "Summer Nights". The event will start at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Titans Running Back Derrick Henry doesn't planning on slowing down coming into his sixth year in NFL

NASHVILLE, TN—Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is heading into his sixth year in the NFL looking to be better than ever. In 2020, Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush more than 2,000 yards, as he recorded 2,027 rushing yards along with 27 touchdowns. He's not looking to stop anytime soon.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators completed Frederic Allard move to a one-year contract

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Predators just signed their prospect, defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract, Predators General Manager David Poile announced on Monday. Allard's contract will be worth $750,000 on the NHL level and $70,000 on the AHL level.Read full story
Tennessee State

Four Middle Tennessee must-watch transfers ahead of the fall camp

MURFREESBORO, TN - The 2021 college football season is just around the corner. Coach Rick Stockstill and his staff has done a stellar job building and preparing the squad, and now they have come to their final stage of the offseason, the fall camp.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators signed forward Mikael Grandlund for four-year, $20 million contract

NASHVILLE, TN - The National Hockey League free agency period has started, and Nashville Predators spent no time to bring back one of their best player. Predators general manager David Poile has announced that forward Mikael Grandlund has signed with Nashville for four-year contract worth $20 million.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators signed David Rittich to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million

NASHVILLE, TN - On July 28, Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that goaltender David Rittich had signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract.Read full story
Nashville, TN

JD Souther to Perform at City Winery Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – JD Souther will perform on July 31 to finish his summer residency at the City Winery Nashville. The singer-songwriter will perform three distinct set lists, all of which will include popular songs that he has never performed live before.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators selected six players in the 2021 NHL Draft, two in the first round

NASHVILLE, TN - The 2021 NHL Draft has wrapped up, with the Nashville Predators having made six selections in seven rounds. The draft was held virtually from the team's headquarter in Bridgestone Arena on July 24.Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, Chattanooga gang members convicted on drug, firearm, money laundering charges

KNOXVILLE, TN — On July 23, 2021, a federal jury convicted seven Tennessee men in connection to a conspiracy to distribute various controlled substances. The jury also convicted multiple defendants, including Jyshon Forbes, 27, of Knoxville, Tenn., of conspiracy to commit money laundering.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Community highlight: Servpro of South Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Servpro is the nation’s leading and foremost fire-and-water cleanup and restoration company, which currently has over 1800 franchises in the United States. Their main job is to mitigate and restore homes after being damaged by fire and water and make them look “Like it Never Even Happened.”Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Public Library looks back at TSU's Tigerbelles in Olympics

NASHVILLE, TN — To celebrate the ongoing Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Nashville Public Library takes a look back at one of the best Olympic stories — the TSU Tigerbelles, formerly Tennessee A&I.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds fell short to Columbus Clippers, series tied at 1-1

NASHVILLE, TN—Despite a solid start from pitcher Josh Lindblom, the Nashville Sounds fell short to the Columbus Clippers, 6-2, on Wednesday night at the First Horizon Park. The Clippers even 6-game series to one win each now.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds win against Columbus Clippers 4-3 in the series opener

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Sounds finally snapped their losing streak, as they won against the Columbus Clippers 4-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night, at the First Horizon Park. Matt Lipka inspired the squad with an inside-the-park home run, Nashville's first since 2016.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrable updates team vaccination status

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to open the first practice in the training camp on Wednesday. The players have been seen to come back to Tennessee. Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the press on Tuesday, just one day before he opens the training camp.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Top 3 Nashville Sports Bars to enjoy and root for the local sports team

NASHVILLE, TN - We sure missed the vibes and atmosphere of crowded sports bars. With many professional sports teams are calling Nashville their home, the citizens of Music City have always welcomed them with open arms and support them no matter what. From the Titans, Predators, even to the Sounds in Triple-A baseball. And now, with the ongoing Olympics, these are some of the best sports bars that you can visit to support the representative of team USA.Read full story
Nashville, TN

VUMC required COVID vaccination to all staff members

NASHVILLE, TN — Vanderbilt University Medical Center or VUMC have decided that the COVID vaccination is mandatory for all of its employees. VUMC is the first hospital in Nashville to implement this policy.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

A single-engine plane crashed near the roadway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN - It was a terrifying morning down the busy roadway of Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Police Department reported that a small plane has crashed on Dejarnette Lane at around 9:00 a.m. on Monday.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy