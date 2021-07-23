Nashville, TN

Feeding Nashville: A non-profit organization in combating food insecurities

Devon Williams

NASHVILLE, TN — During the pandemic that hit the whole world in 2020, many people lost their job and it was and still is hard for them to fulfill their needs, including food to feed their whole family. To help encounter hunger and helping the communities, the Hubbard and Lewan families created ‘Feeding Nashville’.

‘Feeding Nashville’ is a non-profit organization to makes healthy meals accessible and appealing while combatting food insecurity. Its target as an organization is to feed at-risk students, low-income patients, and individuals experiencing homelessness. Their program is providing daily family and individuals with meals to support other nonprofits organizations and ministries in the Metro Nashville area.

In Feeding Nashville, they also committed to providing educational resources in response to the community’s needs. In order to provide for the community, they established a connection with the local organizations to support the program and collaborate.

The non-profit organization wanted to make healthy food accessible to everyone and not just that, they are also giving education on a healthy-balanced meal, not just through the advertising model. As an organization, they wanted to be a socially responsible organization by reducing food waste and minimize carbon footprint.

Their target is to provide the neighbors and community of Nashville including the at-risk students, recovering patients, and unhoused community. Food insecurity, poverty, and education are linked together.

Young adults are more likely to live below the poverty line when they don’t finish high school, so they partnered with after-school and on-campus support programs by providing nutritious meals for students.

For recovering patients, healthy meals can heal, while unhealthy food can harm. They partnered with local clinics and healthcare organizations for low-income patients and their families by providing them a free meal and nutrition education to support their healing process.

Lastly, they also provide individuals facing homelessness. Feeding Nashville also provides to the most vulnerable neighbors and partnering with local nonprofits and ministries such as Home Street Home, People Loving Nashville, and All for Him Ministries.

As of this year, they have fed more than 70,000 people through Feeding Nashville.

