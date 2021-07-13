NFTs, Music, and the Law: presentation by WGE on July 13

Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN—Among the misconceptions of the music industry revenue stream, Whiskey Ghost Entertainment proudly announced its upcoming presentation, NFTs, Music, and the Law, on July 13 at 11:00am - 12:00 noon. The presentation will discuss NFTs' role in the music industry and how to navigate them to secure workpieces in digital networks.

Non-Fungible Token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique. NFT has become more prominent in the music industry revenue stream as it enables the artists to keep the copyrights of their works.

It is important to be aware of the legal intricacies of selling NFTs, how to structure agreements and how to ensure compliance with regulations regarding NFTs. Join the community on July 13 to learn more about NFTs, how they are used in the music industry, and to learn more about the legal pitfalls. The presentation will also include speed networking and a special performance from Grammy, Emmy, and Dove-award recipient Shannon Sanders.

The presentation will be delivered by Colin P. Maher, Esq from Whiskey Ghost Entertainment Law. Whiskey Ghost Entertainment aims to provide independent musicians and music industry start-ups better service and knowledge in managing legal service for their pieces and navigate the ever-complicated legal pitfalls of the music industry.

Colin has represented music creators, record labels, management companies, producers, and many other music industry companies in the wide field of legal matters, including contract review/drafting, trademark registration, distribution agreements, licensing agreements, business formation, and much more.

Spaces are available to reserve at the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.